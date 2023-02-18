Advertisement
  • BTS dance to SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan in fan-made video
  • BTS’s choreography was flawlessly synchronized.
  • Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan song.
  • Receiving over 309k likes and several replies from both BTS and SRK followers.
BTS, the K-pop supergroup, has a fan base that extends beyond South Korea. It is occasionally demonstrated how large their fan base is. And, without a doubt, the BTS ARMY in India is rapidly expanding. Instagram is full of fan-made films in which fans incorporated bouncy Bollywood melodies to the septet’s dynamic choreography.

Today, we’ll show you how BTS’s choreography was flawlessly synchronized with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan song. The Instagram video features BTS’s choreography to their hit song ON. The song by SRK was added to the backdrop, and it fit like a jigsaw puzzle!

Have a look at this:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ࿙𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑰𝑨 (@dwrv.k)

The post has received over 309k likes and several replies. The comments section was inundated with responses from both BTS and SRK followers. Others couldn’t stop mentioning how the letter B in BTS refers for Bollywood.

 

Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal, and Sheykhar perform the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. On YouTube, it has had over 273 million views.

See the video here:

Don’t worry, we haven’t neglected to include the BTS choreography video.

Also Read

BTS fans concerned about Jin’s possible injury
BTS fans concerned about Jin’s possible injury

BTS fans are concerned that member Jin may have a shoulder injury....

 

