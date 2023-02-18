Cat won’t leave the man’s side who rescued it in Turkey

Death toll rises above 41,000 in Turkey, Syria earthquake
The death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquake rose to 41,000. A...
More than a week ago, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook Turkey and Syria. In the wake of the horrific earthquakes, 41,000 people have perished. In order to save as many lives as they can, search and rescue personnel have been working nonstop. Pets are being found under the debris, according to workers, who are attempting to save them. A video of a cat that was saved has surfaced online in the midst of this.
The cat that the search and rescue team in Turkey saved is adamant on staying by their side. They are always followed by the cat. User @u/tinyblackberry posted a video showing the cat perched on a staff member’s shoulder on Reddit.
Check out the video here:
Two days ago, this video was posted online. It has received 99,000 likes since it was posted. Even more people responded to the video.
Here are some remarks:
As someone stated, “Poor buddy is probably terrified still and latching onto the sense of safety and security of staying with the rescuers.” Another guy continued, “He’s so appreciated! Fireman got himself a best friend.” Another said, “So tragic and beautiful at the same time.”
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.