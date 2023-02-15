Dance videos appear to be particularly well-liked among them.

If you enjoy watching dancing videos, you must watch this pair’s semi-classical rendition.

It has been viewed 30,000 times since being posted on social media.

As we read through social media, a few videos strike our eye. Dance videos appear to be particularly well-liked among them. They are fun to see, and many of them even gain popularity online. Therefore, if you enjoy watching dancing videos, you must watch this pair’s semi-classical rendition of the Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal song Manwa Laage.

The Instagram user @rishisharma08.04 posted a video in which a pair of people are dressed in blue. In a park, they are both giving a performance of Manwa Laage. They time their movements and facial expressions to the music as it plays.

Check out the video here:

On February 1, this video was posted online. It has been viewed 30,000 times since being posted on social media, and the video has more than 73,000 likes. Even more people responded to the dance video.

Here are a few responses you can see:

As someone commented on Instagram, “Love how it was so graceful, key factor for a classical dance, and you aced it as usual.” Another participant continued, “It’s choreographed and presented smoothly and beautifully. And it seems you’re quite well with this dance style.” “I can’t believe that you choreographed this. How are you so talented. This doesn’t look like you’re doing it for the first, which only reflects that you’re such an amazing dancer,” inserted a third.

