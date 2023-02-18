Hidden camera records the birth of  Sumatran tiger cubs

Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • People are gushing over a video of a mother tiger giving birth to her pups.
  • Sumatran tiger kittens also provides background information on these large cats.
  • The video has received a lot of likes and comments from YouTube users.
People are gushing over a video of a mother tiger giving birth to her pups. The film, which was uploaded to YouTube, not only documents the birth of the “extremely uncommon” Sumatran tiger kittens but also provides background information on these large cats. It’s likely that the video will shock you as well.

The footage was uploaded to Chester Zoo’s official YouTube channel. “We’re excited to announce the birth of two lovely, extremely uncommon Sumatran tiger kittens right here at the zoo! On January 7, our covert cameras caught first-time mother Kasarna and her newborns shortly after birth. Our specialists anticipate the pair to be out and about in early April when they get bigger and stronger, but Kasarna is doing an excellent job of keeping them safe and concealed in their den, they said.

The mother tiger can be seen giving birth to the pups inside her prison and afterwards nursing them. About 350 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild, making them one of the rarest tigers in the world, according to text overlays in the video.

Check out the video below:

Two days ago, the footage was shared online. The video has had about 6,500 views since being shared, and counting. Also, the video has gotten a lot of likes and comments.

Here are the responses to the video from YouTube users:

A YouTube commenter praised Chester and his magnificent cats, saying, “Well done Chester and your glorious felines, may they live long and fruitful lives burning brightly for the future of Sumatran tigers,”  “Amazing! They are adorable,” Another person remarked, “Born on my birthday! They have excellent taste,” joked a third. “Wonderful news. Well done Chester zoo,” said a fourth.

