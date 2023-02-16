IT company in MP sends out a warning to remind staff to go home

Madhya Pradesh-based IT company created an innovative approach to assist users.

They set up software that freezes the systems when the shift ends and prompts employees to leave.

HR specialist at SoftGrid Computers posted on LinkedIn about the wonderful workplace environment.

Balancing a person’s personal and professional life can be difficult for many. Therefore, a Madhya Pradesh-based IT company created an innovative approach to assist such users in logging off on time. Wondering what? Well, the corporation set up specialized software that freezes the systems when the shift ends and prompts employees to leave.

Tanvi Khandelwal, an HR specialist at SoftGrid Computers, posted on LinkedIn about the wonderful workplace environment. Khandelwal stated. “This is not a promotional and imaginary post! This is the reality of our office!! SoftGrid Computers. My employer supports #WorkLifeBalance. They put this special Reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning.”

Not only this, but the staff members are not even required to return calls or emails after hours.

Even more, Khandelwal stated that the business prioritizes the welfare of its workers and supports flexible shifts. “And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and happy environment. Cheers to all of us!! You can also join us,” she ended by adding a happy emoticon.

She also included a photo of herself working at her computer. Warning!!! is displayed on the screen. Your shift has ended. In 10 minutes, the office system will shut down. Please return home.

The LinkedIn post has received more than 3.2 lakh reactions and more than 9,070 reshares since it was shared six days ago. To express their opinions, many others flocked to the post’s comments area.

Here are some responses to the post from users:

“My job is my joy,” wrote one person. One person praised, “Wow. Incredible.” A third said, “I love your work culture.” Another said, “Great initiative,” and a fourth agreed. A fifth responded, “That’s pretty great.” Sixth person said, “How cool!”

