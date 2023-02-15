Advertisement
  Loveliest video of the day is male hornbill caring for his partner
  • Male hornbill can be seen in the video feeding his nest-bound female companion.
  • There are 9 species of hornbills found in India.
  • It has been seen 53,000 times and liked nearly 3000 times

In many respects, nature is simply amazing. And if you’re interested in wildlife, don’t miss this post from Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan. To commemorate Valentine’s Day, the IFS tweeted a “wonderful love story” about two hornbills.

A male hornbill can be seen in the video feeding his nest-bound female companion by delivering food to her and using his beak to assist. The officer stated in the post’s caption, “Show me a more beautiful love story than this. The male Hornbill feeding the female, who has locked herself in nest to raise the kids. This he will do for few months, daily.”

Check out the video here:

The IFS went on to say in the article, “This is a story about hornbills which are perfect couple and which are also called as Gardner of the forest. How? There are 9 species of hornbills found in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long. Here a Wreathed Hornbill couple.”

Isn’t it intriguing? This video was posted a day ago. It has been seen 53,000 times and liked nearly 3000 times since it was posted on the social media platform. Many others have also left comments on the post.

Take a look at the following comments:

“Nature is wonderful Thanks for sharing this excellent info & enlightening us with the importance of these amazing #hornbills” one person commented in the Instagram comments area. Another individual remarked, “Excellent effort and perseverance. Kudos.” “Amazing documentation and narration!” exclaimed another.

