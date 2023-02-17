Musician shows how to make an AP Dhillon tune in 5 steps

Advertisement
  • It included a musician demonstrating how to make an AP Dhillon song in five easy steps.
  • Anshuman Sharma published the now-viral video on Instagram.
  • Sharma demonstrated how to compose an AP Dhillon song in two minutes.
It is reasonable to say that vocalist AP Dhillon has a sizable fan following. Many people have danced to his upbeat Punjabi melodies. As we’re on the subject, here’s a video that’s quickly getting viral online. It included a musician demonstrating how to make an AP Dhillon song in five easy steps. You should absolutely look into that.

Anshuman Sharma published the now-viral video on Instagram. In his bio, Anshuman portrays himself as a musician and producer. Sharma demonstrated how to compose an AP Dhillon song in two minutes in the video. The first step was to select a theme, such as heartbreak, love, or anything inspired by the popular musician The Weeknd. Following that, one must create Punjabi lyrics in the same manner as The Weeknd does in English. The individual can also use Chat GPT for the same purpose.

Step three was to add retro drumroll-like beats, followed by synth bass and only four chords. Finally, the performer must sing as if they have just awoken. And there you have it!

Read the post’s caption, “How to make an AP Dhillon song in 2 minutes!”

Here’s the link to the viral video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

After being posted online, the video went viral, garnering around 7 lakh views. Instagram users clearly had a lot to say about the video and left their thoughts in the comments area.

“Petition to release this song so we can make aesthetic videos,” one user remarked.

“Arithmetic Progression Dhillon.” another individual commented.

See the following comments:

Next Story