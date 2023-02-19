Netizens are terrified by ‘Headless’ fish in viral video 

Animals and birds have senses that are much stronger than those of humans.

A fish is seen swimming regularly in a pond in a video.

The fish’s lack of a head is the only peculiarity in this situation.

Despite suffering an injury or, in severe circumstances, losing a limb due to amputation or a similar natural occurrence, animals, birds, and people have frequently been able to lead regular lives. It has been demonstrated numerous times that animals and birds have senses that are much stronger than those of humans. For instance, it has been observed that soon before an earthquake, animals and birds exhibited peculiar and weird behaviour.

Animals had actually moved far from coastal areas and many of them were said to have relocated to higher altitudes a few days before the tsunami struck the Indian Ocean on December 26, 2004, leaving a trail of devastation across the coastal regions of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, the Maldives, and Thailand.

Take a look at the video:

Fish swimming with no head 😳 pic.twitter.com/PDy5UNcE57
— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 18, 2023

