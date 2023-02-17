Norwegian dancing crew grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya goes viral

Once a video of their dance performance on Kala Chashma went viral.

If you’re active on social media, especially Instagram, you’ve probably heard about Quick Style. Once a video of their dance performance on Kala Chashma went viral, the Norwegian dance group became an overnight phenomenon. They haven’t looked back since. And now, the crew has released another video, this time to the legendary song Chaiyya Chaiyya. The internet, on the other hand, was not impressed with their performance.

Quick Style published the now-viral video on Instagram. The crew danced to the SRK song on top of a motionless train in the video. Their actions were smooth and in perfect coordination. Also, their uniform dress code added to the whole ambience.

Reads the caption of the post, “We’re back.”

Take a look at the post:

After being shared online, the video received over 2 million views. Unfortunately, the internet was not impressed with their performance this time.

“No, no, no. With due respect, you can’t re-create it!” a user commented.

Another user added, “Guys could have been better! C’mon! Need revamp of this video again!”

See the following comments:

