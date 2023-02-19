Parrot enjoys playing piano and makes lovely sounds

In this viral video, a parrot is shown using its beak to play a miniature piano.

Not only is the parrot having fun, but it is also playing a nice tune.

Within hours of being posted, it had more than 84 thousand views.

Advertisement

Our pets are our best friends, but for many, they are much more; they are their “pet children” and an important part of the family. Creatures such as fish, animals, and birds make our houses more colourful and lively. They continue to astound us with their hilarious and entertaining actions. In fact, we could continue to watch them play like children. They occasionally astound us with their remarkable abilities that catch us off, guard.

In this viral video, a parrot is shown using its beak to play a miniature piano. Not only is the parrot having fun, but it is also playing a nice tune. @cctv idiots posted the video to Twitter with the caption “Encore.”

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement

I know you guys will agree that the parrot played a great tune! Within hours of being posted, it had more than 84 thousand views.

Also Read Adorable Parrot Attaching Paper Cutouts to Its Tail: WATCH You've probably heard the classic Aesop's Fables adage, "Putting on peacock feathers...