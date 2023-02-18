The internet is full of amusing tweets and videos that will keep you entertained.

The internet is full of amusing tweets and videos that will keep you entertained. On the social media platform Twitter, one such tweet has gone viral. The internet is in stitches after a lecturer made a funny blunder. Professor Joseph Mullins used Microblogging to convey his disappointment after none of his pupils showed up for class.

Mullins posted on Twitter, “Today, nobody showed up to my 8.15am class. 0 students of about 40. Sitting in the empty room, I email them, trying to disguise my hurt feelings.”2 mins later, I get a reply: “Professor, we think you might be in the wrong room.” So anyway off I go to live in a hole forever,”

According to the professor, when he decided to send an email to his students to express his hurt feelings, the response he received converted his sad situation into a comical one.

“My wife really wants me to mention that I was sleep deprived because I got up at 4am to play Dungeons and Dragons with my friends in Australia,” Mullin wrote later in the post.

As one user wrote, “I am dying but laughing *with* you I swear! I teach an 8am class this semester and would not at all be surprised if I did this. 8am is not my jam.” added another Twitter user, “If it makes you feel better one day my PI came in ranting about how none of her undergrad students showed up for their final exam, turns out she showed up to give the exam on the wrong day.”

A third user added, “OMG, an actual waking professorial angstraum.” Sharing an experience, a fourth user commented,”Back in my PhD years, I had to teach all early morning classes. Bentley U was a residential campus so most of the students just had to cross the pedestrian bridge from their dorms to get to the class. Needless to say, 90% of them always showed up in their pajamas).”

