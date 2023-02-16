Rower from Antarctica wins 10 Guinness World Records

Lisa Farthofer, 31, became the first woman to row on the Southern Ocean.

Her expedition team broke eight individual Guinness World Records.

Farthofer said the trip brought home the splendor of the natural world.

During a trip to Antarctica, an Austrian woman set 10 Guinness World Records, including being the first woman to row across the Southern Ocean.

According to Guinness World Records, Lisa Farthofer, 31, became the first woman to row on the Southern Ocean and on Polar open waters after covering 407 nautical miles in Antarctica’s open waters between January 11 and 17.

The goal of Farthofer’s expedition team, which included Fiann Paul of Iceland, Mike Matson of the United States, Jamie Douglas-Hamilton of the United Kingdom, Stefan Ivanov of Bulgaria, and Brian Krauskopf of the United States, was to follow Ernest Shackleton and his crew’s route from Elephant Island to South Georgia in 1915.

Due to illness and injuries among the crew, the team had to quit their mission halfway through, but not before breaking another eight individual Guinness World Records.

First human-powered expedition in the Southern Ocean, fastest row on the Southern Ocean, first human-powered expedition in the Scotia Sea, first human-powered expedition from the Antarctic, fastest polar row, longest distance rowed on the Southern Ocean, first human-powered expedition on the Southern Ocean (South to North), and southernmost beginning of a rowing expedition were all records that the team was able to secure.

Farthofer told Guinness World Records, “I saw some really amazing things,” she added, “It was rough and difficult at times but there were some astonishing moments like being in the middle of a pack of fin whales, and it also felt like there was always a pack of penguins with us.”

She stated the trip brought home the splendor of the natural world.

She said, “A project like this really gives you a taste of how beautiful our world is and how little we know about it, so it does make you want to see more. And knowing that we didn’t fully fulfill our project, it is hard to leave it at that.”

