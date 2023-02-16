Advertisement
Unbelievable see how this romantic proposal became a nightmare

  • A man spent a lot of time planning for D-Day since he was going to pop the question to his girlfriend.
  • The ring was loose after the proposal, and his fiancée lost it on the sand.
  • The video opens with Zay and Sai having a romantic moment together on the beach.
You might believe that everything is in control, but is it really? You might reconsider after watching this video. A man spent a lot of time planning for a romantic proposal on D-Day since he was going to pop the question to his girlfriend. He selected a picturesque setting—a beach, specifically—invited friends and relatives, and purchased a stunning ring. But he wasn’t ready for what transpired. The ring was loose after the proposal, and his fiancée lost it on the sand. That really did happen.

The video opens with Zay and Sai having a romantic moment together on the beach. To propose to her, he gets on his knees. The next thing you see, though, is the pair searching frantically for the ring with a few other people.

Read the caption of the post, “Pro tip from my fiance: Don’t propose with a loose ring on the sand. Knew we’d end up on Tiktok and news.”

Here is a link to the video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by SAI. (@wasaibi.xo)

People who left comments in the article wanted to know if they had located the ring. Others who have watched the video simply cannot stop laughing.

Check out a few of the responses below:

