Viral: Minnie Mouse dancing to Tum Tum while wearing a lehenga

The Internet is a fun place to be. We watch video after video on social media for hours at a time. Some things in these clips may puzzle us. Like in this video of a woman wearing a small mouse costume with a thick lehenga.

The video was initially posted on TikTok by @saicreativecreations and shared by the account @imjustbesti on Instagram. A woman is first seen in the video wearing a lehenga, along with a small mouse costume, helmet, gloves, and shoes. She may be seen dancing to the popular Tamil song Tum Tum as she enters a room. A large group of people are following her while holding signs in their hands.

Check out the video here:

Four days ago, this video was posted online. More than three lakh people have seen it since it was posted. About 10,000 others have also liked and commented on the video.

Check out a few responses below:

“Mickey better be wearing his best sherwani.” wrote someone in the Instagram comments section. “Minnie Mouse has turned into Minakshi mouse.” said another. Another remarked, “Looks more like Meena Mausi than Minnie Mouse.”

Even so, an Instagram user said, “I love Minnie. All these wedding entrances these days are new traditions, so why can’t she be her Minnie from Disney on her own entrance, I mean nowadays it’s about what the bride and groom what even if traditions are thrown out the window. All the best, Minnie.”

