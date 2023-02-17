Advertisement
  • Viral Video: Father-daughter duo grooves to Uff Teri Adaa at wedding reception
On social media, a video of a father and daughter dancing at a wedding reception went viral. On the Instagram account of ShaadiBTS, the video was posted. Around 3 lakh people have seen the video. The song Uff Teri Adaa from Karthik Calling Karthik was played as the pair danced.

A father-daughter team can be seen captivating the audience with their stellar performance in the now-viral video. Their utterly applaud-worthy act has since gone viral. They were flawless and wonderfully complemented one another. Ruchika Bansal, who is performing alongside her father Dipak Bansal, has been confirmed as the girl in the video.

Here is a link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ShaadiBTS by Kavita & Ankit (@shaadibts)

Their performance astounded the internet. A user wrote, “Without a doubt! Middle name coolest.” Another user wrote, “I smiled so big at this! What a wonderful Dad you have! Love this.”

See further responses below:

