Viral Video: Little girl sobbing while holding her newborn brother

The couple had decided not to have another kid, but their firstborn daughter wanted a sibling.

Desi Internet users noted that the girl would act as her baby brother’s second mother.

Families are utterly filled with pleasure and love when a baby is born. A family in Bombay has just welcomed a newborn, and while the entire family is beaming with happiness, you MUST watch the reaction of the little sister. The entire internet is in tears as Dr Yuvraj Jadeja, a Gynec & IVF specialist in Mumbai, published a touching video on his Instagram account.

When the doctor introduces the infant boy to the family in the viral video, his younger sister is unable to contain her emotions. As soon as she holds the infant in her hand and even kissed her newborn brother’s forehead at the hospital, the older sister begins to sob uncontrollably.

Read the caption of the post, “This couple had decided to not have another kid, but destiny had it there first born daughter wanted a sibling, and as they say you cannot win over your kids, they tried but could not conceive this time around, one fine day they decided to consult us at Nimaaya, I still remember the daughter entering with them, the confidence she had, she walked as if she was the decision maker of the house, well she actually was.”

She added, “She said sir I need a little brother or a daughter and we said sure why not. Today her wish came true, her mother on the delivery table made a request to me, sir plz hand my son first to my elder daughter his sister, and i could see her tears of happiness fall. We handed her brother and she cudnt stop crying, such pure emotion, such pure love. She finally had a brother and she looked at me and smiled, it was the best thank you in unsaid words I had ever received.”

Take a look at the video:

The video quickly became popular on the internet as users left heart and sobbing emojis in the comments. Several users wished the kids well and offered their congratulations to the family.

“The way her brother kissed her in the forehead ❤️🔥 her expression when she saw the baby.” according to one of the commenters. “Awwwww, this is the cutest thing I’ve seen today. Million blessings for these kids!” a different user commented. Many blessings for these children! “Made me cry,” the third user added, “Made me cry🥲 reminded me a little girl who cried as the same years ago…🤍” Also, Desi Internet users noted that she would act as her baby brother’s second mother.

The popular video has received over 800 comments and 287K likes.

