Viral Video: Pasta is served at restaurants in wine glasses

There are a ton of videos on the internet that demonstrate how adventurous people can be with food. While the majority of those food videos will make you cringe to the core, the others will only cause you to facepalm severely. People typically don’t notice the presentation if the cuisine is too “fusion-y” for them to handle.

Because of this, when you hear that a restaurant is serving pasta in a “luxury” fashion, you usually picture the food being presented on a pricey plate or being topped with exotic ingredients. Hold your horses because the video we have for you will just confuse you more.

The video, which was posted on Twitter, depicts someone in a restaurant giving a customer pasta. The waitress delivered the spaghetti in a wine glass, as the video clip demonstrates. The waitress then throws the grated cheese on top of the glass on top of the pasta after removing the glass, causing the spaghetti to spill out unevenly across the dish.

Read the caption of the post, “This was so unnecessary I’m crying.”

Check out the video:

More than 1.2 million people viewed the post, and there were many comments. Nearly every Twitter user who left a comment on the video emphasized the value of the unusual presentation. Many also said that the restaurant made a valiant effort to be upscale but failed horribly.

This is such an unserious plate. 😭🤣😭 — Charles (@Royale353) February 14, 2023

omg the presentation 😭😭😭it’s so messy lmaooo — ⭐️RAY⚡️BHM✊🏽 (@popper_43) February 14, 2023

the pasta lands so unevenly but even worse the way the cheese lands on the same spot, guy did not care for spreading it around, just throw the thing there and left omg Advertisement — 💞 Roldi 💛🤍💜🖤 (@FIGHTDAPOWA_) February 13, 2023

The amount of sauce now stuck in that glass and not on the pasta is heartbreaking — emma (@emsyreed) February 14, 2023

imagine how fed up whoever has to wash these dishes is 😭 more work and FOR WHAT — chai ⵣ🇲🇦 (@proyearner) February 14, 2023

