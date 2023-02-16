Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral Video: Pasta is served at restaurants in wine glasses
Viral Video: Pasta is served at restaurants in wine glasses

Viral Video: Pasta is served at restaurants in wine glasses

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • The video, which was posted on Twitter, depicts someone in a restaurant giving a customer pasta.
  • The waitress delivered the spaghetti in a wine glass, as the video clip demonstrates.
  • Nearly every Twitter user who left a comment on the video emphasized the value of the unusual presentation.

There are a ton of videos on the internet that demonstrate how adventurous people can be with food. While the majority of those food videos will make you cringe to the core, the others will only cause you to facepalm severely. People typically don’t notice the presentation if the cuisine is too “fusion-y” for them to handle.

Because of this, when you hear that a restaurant is serving pasta in a “luxury” fashion, you usually picture the food being presented on a pricey plate or being topped with exotic ingredients. Hold your horses because the video we have for you will just confuse you more.

The video, which was posted on Twitter, depicts someone in a restaurant giving a customer pasta. The waitress delivered the spaghetti in a wine glass, as the video clip demonstrates. The waitress then throws the grated cheese on top of the glass on top of the pasta after removing the glass, causing the spaghetti to spill out unevenly across the dish.

Read the caption of the post, “This was so unnecessary I’m crying.”

Check out the video:

More than 1.2 million people viewed the post, and there were many comments. Nearly every Twitter user who left a comment on the video emphasized the value of the unusual presentation. Many also said that the restaurant made a valiant effort to be upscale but failed horribly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Can we call it scam: Restaurant serves ‘Daal Bucket’ with rude twist
Can we call it scam: Restaurant serves ‘Daal Bucket’ with rude twist

IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan shows a video of a bucket-like dish with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical Illusion: Only a Genius can spot 5 Butterflies in 25 secs!
Optical Illusion: Only a Genius can spot 5 Butterflies in 25 secs!
Spot The Difference: Find 8 differences between the two images in 26 seconds
Spot The Difference: Find 8 differences between the two images in 26 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find the Odd object which does not have a Pair in 62 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find the Odd object which does not have a Pair in 62 seconds
Valentine Word Search Puzzle: Spot 7 Words Hidden In The Image
Valentine Word Search Puzzle: Spot 7 Words Hidden In The Image
IQ Puzzle: Test your Intelligence by answering all 9 questions in 5 mins
IQ Puzzle: Test your Intelligence by answering all 9 questions in 5 mins
Loveliest video of the day is male hornbill caring for his partner
Loveliest video of the day is male hornbill caring for his partner
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story