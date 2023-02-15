Viral: Woman holding a tiny venomous blue-ringed octopus

A woman is shown cradling a dangerous blue-ringed octopus.

Their bite is often painless, but the victim will have numbness.

The scary part is the bite is so small most humans won’t even feel it.

Advertisement

In a social media video that has gone viral, a woman is shown cradling a dangerous blue-ringed octopus. Consider again before assuming that this tiny octopus can do any harm. They may kill you if they bite you when provoked. Their bite is often painless, but the victim will have numbness around the mouth, tongue, face, and neck as well as tightness in the chest and possible breathing difficulties. The person eventually experiences respiratory failure, which results in death if CPR is not administered.

How Things Work posted the video on Twitter, where it has received over 2 million views. It depicts a woman clutching a little octopus that crawls off in the direction of an orange right away.

Read the caption of the post, “Blue-ringed Octopus. This woman was blissfully unaware that each blue ringed octopus has venom 1000 times more powerful than cyanide & enough to kill 20 humans in minutes! The scary part is the bite is so small most humans won’t even feel it.”

Here is a link to the video:

Blue ringed Octopus. This woman was blissfully unaware that each blue ringed octopus has venom 1000 times more powerful than cyanide & enough to kill 20 humans in minutes! ☠️ The scary part is the bite is so small most humans won't even feel it… 🐙 pic.twitter.com/M5Yz4U1IIy Advertisement — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) February 14, 2023

The safety of the women appeared to worry several Twitter users. She is still alive, and the octopus did nothing to hurt her. “And, I’d note, the octopus doesn’t seem to like contact with citrus. Possibly the acid. Anyway, she’s lucky,” in any case, a user commented.

“Everything in nature doesn’t have to be touched, patted, handle, or picked up. Observed, enjoy and move on,” a another user remarked.

See further responses below:

Advertisement I've heard of larger marine animals gulping one down by accident and dying pretty quick…… That's a nope from me — HumbleDad Φ Art (@d_xaivy) February 14, 2023

And, I’d note, the octopus doesn’t seem to like contact with citrus. Possibly the acid. Anyway, she’s lucky. — WᴶEᴼBᴱB ✌🏼 (@thewebbix) February 14, 2023

Advertisement

Cute lil fella, but it’s still a solid nope pic.twitter.com/r2jZcQbb8G — 𓆟 Etherelona 𓆟 (@Etherelona) February 14, 2023

Advertisement Basic rule of nature: What is not camouflaged is normally poisonous! — FiAsKosGeist (@FiAsKos_Geist) February 14, 2023

Also Read Octopus forms ‘Defensive Balloon’ video goes viral again, amazes internet Octopuses have many ways to protect themselves, like getting rid of ink...