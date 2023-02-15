Advertisement
  Viral: Woman holding a tiny venomous blue-ringed octopus
Viral: Woman holding a tiny venomous blue-ringed octopus

Viral: Woman holding a tiny venomous blue-ringed octopus

  • A woman is shown cradling a dangerous blue-ringed octopus.
  • Their bite is often painless, but the victim will have numbness.
  • The scary part is the bite is so small most humans won’t even feel it.
In a social media video that has gone viral, a woman is shown cradling a dangerous blue-ringed octopus. Consider again before assuming that this tiny octopus can do any harm. They may kill you if they bite you when provoked. Their bite is often painless, but the victim will have numbness around the mouth, tongue, face, and neck as well as tightness in the chest and possible breathing difficulties. The person eventually experiences respiratory failure, which results in death if CPR is not administered.

How Things Work posted the video on Twitter, where it has received over 2 million views. It depicts a woman clutching a little octopus that crawls off in the direction of an orange right away.

Read the caption of the post, “Blue-ringed Octopus. This woman was blissfully unaware that each blue ringed octopus has venom 1000 times more powerful than cyanide & enough to kill 20 humans in minutes! The scary part is the bite is so small most humans won’t even feel it.”

Here is a link to the video:

The safety of the women appeared to worry several Twitter users. She is still alive, and the octopus did nothing to hurt her. “And, I’d note, the octopus doesn’t seem to like contact with citrus. Possibly the acid. Anyway, she’s lucky,” in any case, a user commented.

“Everything in nature doesn’t have to be touched, patted, handle, or picked up. Observed, enjoy and move on,” a another user remarked.

See further responses below:

