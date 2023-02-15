Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Bizarre recipe of mashed potatoes with lays
Watch: Bizarre recipe of mashed potatoes with lays

Watch: Bizarre recipe of mashed potatoes with lays

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • While Indians were still recovering from the Parle-G Halwa and Fanta Maggi scandals.
  • The popular video shows a woman cooking potato chips to make mashed potatoes.
  • Many viewers referred to the odd food video using words like poison.
Advertisement

There are a ton of recipes available online that employ everyday ingredients to make delectable food. But occasionally, people come up with strange recipes for dishes that can be prepared just as easily in the old-fashioned, traditional way. While Indians were still recovering from the Parle-G Halwa and Fanta Maggi scandals, another video of a typical dish being put to the test surfaced online. the popular video showing a woman cooking potato chips to make mashed potatoes.

In the popular video, the woman was seen adding a Lay’s packet to boiling water to make mashed potatoes. She added a couple of sauces, shredded cheese, milk, and another packet of salty crackers to a dish of mash, which is frequently made with cooked or steamed potatoes.

Take a look at the video:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by But Would You Eat It? (@butwouldyoueat)

Advertisement

As desi tweeps expressed their dissatisfaction in the comment area, the video quickly became viral. A user commented, “I am reporting this.” “People are getting bored or have too much free time there just no way.” another user remarked. Many viewers referred to the odd food video using words like poison. “Call the ambulance.”  urged the third user. Indians also referred to it as “cancer food,” and we wholeheartedly concur!

Also Read

Masala jalebi is new odd food that has left many disgusted
Masala jalebi is new odd food that has left many disgusted

Jalebi is a popular Indian delicacy that is enjoyed by people all...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Viral Video: Pasta is served at restaurants in wine glasses
Viral Video: Pasta is served at restaurants in wine glasses
Viral Video: Car drives straight up vertical cliff defying gravity
Viral Video: Car drives straight up vertical cliff defying gravity
Viral Video: These masters of exceptional skills will bamboozle you
Viral Video: These masters of exceptional skills will bamboozle you
Duo wows netizens with semi-classical performance on Manwa Laage
Duo wows netizens with semi-classical performance on Manwa Laage
Optical Illusion: Only a Genius can spot 5 Butterflies in 25 secs!
Optical Illusion: Only a Genius can spot 5 Butterflies in 25 secs!
Spot The Difference: Find 8 differences between the two images in 26 seconds
Spot The Difference: Find 8 differences between the two images in 26 seconds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story