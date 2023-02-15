Watch: Bizarre recipe of mashed potatoes with lays

While Indians were still recovering from the Parle-G Halwa and Fanta Maggi scandals.

The popular video shows a woman cooking potato chips to make mashed potatoes.

Many viewers referred to the odd food video using words like poison.

There are a ton of recipes available online that employ everyday ingredients to make delectable food. But occasionally, people come up with strange recipes for dishes that can be prepared just as easily in the old-fashioned, traditional way. While Indians were still recovering from the Parle-G Halwa and Fanta Maggi scandals, another video of a typical dish being put to the test surfaced online. the popular video showing a woman cooking potato chips to make mashed potatoes.

In the popular video, the woman was seen adding a Lay’s packet to boiling water to make mashed potatoes. She added a couple of sauces, shredded cheese, milk, and another packet of salty crackers to a dish of mash, which is frequently made with cooked or steamed potatoes.

Take a look at the video:

As desi tweeps expressed their dissatisfaction in the comment area, the video quickly became viral. A user commented, “I am reporting this.” “People are getting bored or have too much free time there just no way.” another user remarked. Many viewers referred to the odd food video using words like poison. “Call the ambulance.” urged the third user. Indians also referred to it as “cancer food,” and we wholeheartedly concur!

