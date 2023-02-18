Watch: Japanese woman dancing to Tum Tum in Tamil song

The Tamil song Tum Tum from the movie Enemy has gained a lot of traction on social media.

A video of a Japanese dancer performing to it has been shared.

It has received close to 6,000 likes and 35,000 views since being uploaded.

On social media, the Tamil song Tum Tum from the movie Enemy has gained a lot of traction. Videos of a particular choreography performed to the song are being widely distributed. Recently, many people are interested in a video of a Japanese dancer moving to this Tamil music.

A new video of the Japanese dancer Mayo Japan performing to the Indian song Tum Tum has been posted on her website. Jasmin Dangodra, the video’s creator, and she may be seen dancing. The ladies are dancing in a room while wearing identical attire. They both follow the steps exactly and smile broadly as they do so. They stated in the description of the post, “South trend with @mayojapan. Choreographed by @alexbiswokarma___.”

Check out the video here:

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jasmindangodra ❤️ (@jasmindangodra)

One day ago, this video was shared. It has received close to 6,000 likes and 35,000 views since being uploaded. Many reactions can be seen in the clip.

Here are a few responses you can see:

Someone wrote in the Instagram comments area, “Bravo, Jasmin, and Mayo. Nice Choreography.” a second individual added, “I love this song and dance.” a third person said, “Nice dance.” Numerous additional people responded with emoticons of the heart.

