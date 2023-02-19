Advertisement
Watch: Man’s ‘Jugaad’ to carry 8 people on a two-wheeler

We Indians are quite unique in that we complete tasks no matter how challenging or trying they may be. If a piece of work has a flaw or an issue, we know how to correct it with scant resources—or even none at all. In the dictionary, it is referred to as “hacks,” but in our desi vernacular, it is just “jugaad.” These jugaads are far more trustworthy and serve the objective regardless of whether they adhere to the rules and a predetermined pattern.

In one video, a man is seen riding a two-wheeler alongside at least six and possibly seven other people. The others are comfortably sitting on a wooden plank that appears to be laid on the seat and one platform on either side, with one rider serving as the pillion.

Take a look at the video:

 

This is an extremely clever hack, er, jugaad.

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


