Watch: Palazzo made with jute bags costs Rs 60K

Jute bags, which are traditionally used for purchasing vegetables like potatoes and onions, now serve a more fashionable function. Don’t trust us? A palazzo made out of a jute bag was shown by an Indian YouTuber named Shelmy Joseph, and its exorbitant price would burn a hole in your wallet.

The popular YouTuber posted the video on her Instagram account with the caption “Jute Palazzo 60000 Rs.” The iconic blue-ink details that are typically seen in jute bags like these may also be seen in the viral video. Without a doubt, the palazzo looks like a real potato sack.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelmy Joseph (@life_with_shelmy)

The popular video has generated a lot of attention among Indian internet users. Some Indians were left in shock by the weird viral video, while others laughed heartily. After the viral palazzo video, the comment section was flooded with amusing comments. “That’s not 60000 just 60,” one user said. “Yeh toh pyaaz wali bori hai,” a user wrote. “Fashion ke naam par kuch bhi?” asked the third.

Almost 8K comments, 706K likes, and 23.9M views make up the viral video.

