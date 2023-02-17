The small child sang Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On at her burial service.

Bentley is blind and suffers from Septo-optic dysplasia, an uncommon condition.

It took a lot of courage for him to stand up and sing at the memorial.

Advertisement

A young youngster offered the most touching homage to his late grandmother. The small child sang Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On at her burial service. Bentley is blind and suffers from Septo-optic dysplasia, an uncommon condition. It took a lot of courage for him to stand up and sing at the memorial, but he did it with all his heart. Majically’s Instagram account released a video from the memorial service.

Read the caption of the video, “This little guy’s name is Bentley. He is blind and also has a rare condition called Septo-optic dysplasia, so it took a lot for him to do what he did. But nothing was going to stop him from singing this special song for his Nana he loved so much.”

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 (@majicallynews) Advertisement

The video makes everyone cry. “Sweet boy! Lucky for him it looks like his family is LDS and their belief is eternal families so he’ll get to be with his Nana again someday,” a user remarked.

“Awwww this is such a reminder that life is so short. Help me Jesus to get clean and live a happy life. I deserve it. My daughter deserves it. This touches me sooo deeply!” another user commented.

Other reactions are included below:

Advertisement

Also Read ‘One, Two, Buckle My Shoe!’ Little girl singing while snowboarding Rainbow-and-unicorn-clad child sang the number song During her parents' recording. When she...