Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Visually-impaired kid sings Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”
Watch: Visually-impaired kid sings Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

Watch: Visually-impaired kid sings Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • The small child sang Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On at her burial service.
  • Bentley is blind and suffers from Septo-optic dysplasia, an uncommon condition.
  • It took a lot of courage for him to stand up and sing at the memorial.
Advertisement

A young youngster offered the most touching homage to his late grandmother. The small child sang Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On at her burial service. Bentley is blind and suffers from Septo-optic dysplasia, an uncommon condition. It took a lot of courage for him to stand up and sing at the memorial, but he did it with all his heart. Majically’s Instagram account released a video from the memorial service.

Read the caption of the video, “This little guy’s name is Bentley. He is blind and also has a rare condition called Septo-optic dysplasia, so it took a lot for him to do what he did. But nothing was going to stop him from singing this special song for his Nana he loved so much.”

Take a look at the video below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 (@majicallynews)

Advertisement

The video makes everyone cry. “Sweet boy! Lucky for him it looks like his family is LDS and their belief is eternal families so he’ll get to be with his Nana again someday,” a user remarked.

“Awwww this is such a reminder that life is so short. Help me Jesus to get clean and live a happy life. I deserve it. My daughter deserves it. This touches me sooo deeply!” another user commented.

Other reactions are included below:

Advertisement

Also Read

‘One, Two, Buckle My Shoe!’ Little girl singing while snowboarding
‘One, Two, Buckle My Shoe!’ Little girl singing while snowboarding

Rainbow-and-unicorn-clad child sang the number song During her parents' recording. When she...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo grooves to Uff Teri Adaa at wedding reception
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo grooves to Uff Teri Adaa at wedding reception
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg
IT company in MP sends out a warning to remind staff to go home
IT company in MP sends out a warning to remind staff to go home
Optical Illusion: Find the Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture
Optical Illusion: Find the Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Word Search Puzzle: Let’s test your IQ spot 8 words in 33 seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Let’s test your IQ spot 8 words in 33 seconds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story