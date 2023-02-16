Woman on flight loses artwork, Employee returns it one request

Advertisement
  • When Alyse Dietel was travelling to Copenhagen, she misplaced some precious artwork.
  • She put a tube of cardboard in the overhead compartment.
  • She produced the sketches while she was visiting Iceland for two months.

When Alyse Dietel was travelling to Copenhagen, she misplaced some precious artwork. She put a tube of cardboard in the overhead compartment. She produced the sketches while she was visiting Iceland for two months. She was scrambling to find a method to return the tube, but neither the airline nor the Copenhagen airport authorities could help. However, a worker at the airport responded to her frantic plea for assistance. Even Alyse found the subsequent events hard to believe.

The Alyse tale was posted on the Goodnews Movement Instagram account. because she misplaced her sketches throughout the journey and was unable to exit. She shared a photo of her predicament on Instagram. Irek Michal, a man with that name on Instagram, suggested hunting for that tube because he worked at the airport. Has he kept his promise? He did, in fact.

The sketches were discovered and given back to her by him. He declined Alyse’s offer to pay for shipping and instead suggested that she make a donation to a charitable organization. She nevertheless expressed her gratitude by sending him handmade baked goods and stickers. Additionally, she did give to a charity as promised.

Read the caption of the post, “Lost months’ worth of art on an airplane… she had given up hope. Until this airport employee stepped up. She tried to pay him but he said donate to a charity… and she & her followers did just that ! Love this.”

Take a look at the video:

Netizens praised this incredibly kind deed. Some people also shared touching tales of how strangers came to their aid.

Check out the responses below:

