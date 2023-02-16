World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg

Nigerian adolescent sets a new Guinness World Record.

A 16-year-old student at Ijapo High School in Akure, Ondo, attempted the record.

Ezekiel performed 265 skips on one foot.

A Nigerian adolescent put his jump-roping prowess to the test and beat the record for the most skips in a minute on one leg, setting a new Guinness World Record.

From the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, Gbenga Ezekiel, a 16-year-old student at Ijapo High School in Akure, Ondo, attempted the record.

In the 60 seconds allotted, Ezekiel performed 265 skips on one foot, breaking Rasel Islam of Bangladesh’s previous record of 262 skips.

Ezekiel stated that he intends to continue setting world records for rope skipping in the future.

Take a look at the video below:

