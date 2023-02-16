Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg

World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg

Articles
Advertisement
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg

World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg

Advertisement
  • Nigerian adolescent sets a new Guinness World Record.
  • A 16-year-old student at Ijapo High School in Akure, Ondo, attempted the record.
  • Ezekiel performed 265 skips on one foot.

A Nigerian adolescent put his jump-roping prowess to the test and beat the record for the most skips in a minute on one leg, setting a new Guinness World Record.

From the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, Gbenga Ezekiel, a 16-year-old student at Ijapo High School in Akure, Ondo, attempted the record.

In the 60 seconds allotted, Ezekiel performed 265 skips on one foot, breaking Rasel Islam of Bangladesh’s previous record of 262 skips.

Ezekiel stated that he intends to continue setting world records for rope skipping in the future.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Rower from Antarctica wins 10 Guinness World Records
Rower from Antarctica wins 10 Guinness World Records

Lisa Farthofer, 31, became the first woman to row on the Southern...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Word Search Puzzle: Let’s test your IQ spot 8 words in 33 seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Let’s test your IQ spot 8 words in 33 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find the six hidden mistakes in Library
Brain Teaser: Find the six hidden mistakes in Library
Spot The Difference: Find the difference between the two images
Spot The Difference: Find the difference between the two images
Rower from Antarctica wins 10 Guinness World Records
Rower from Antarctica wins 10 Guinness World Records
Unbelievable see how this romantic proposal became a nightmare
Unbelievable see how this romantic proposal became a nightmare
Woman on flight loses her priceless art, Employee returns it after one request
Woman on flight loses her priceless art, Employee returns it after one request
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story