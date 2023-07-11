Advertisement
11-Year-Old Catches Tooth Fish in Oklahoma Pond

An adventurous 11-year-old boy from Oklahoma, Charlie Clinton, had a surprise catch while fishing in a nearby neighbourhood pond. On his fishing expedition, Charlie managed to reel in a pacu, a fascinating South American fish renowned for its peculiar set of human-like teeth.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed the catch, highlighting that the pacu is a close relative of the notorious piranha. ODWC speculated that the pacu found in the pond was likely a former pet that had been released into the wild. However, the pacu species is considered invasive, raising concerns about potential threats to the local ecosystem.

Known for its remarkable growth potential, pacu fish can reach lengths of up to 3.5 feet and weigh an astonishing 88 pounds.

Charlie’s catch not only added excitement to his fishing day but also served as a reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership and the potential consequences of releasing non-native species into local habitats. ODWC urges residents to stay informed about the impact of such introductions on the delicate balance of the local environment.

The department said in an Instagram post, “Anglers who catch pacu in Oklahoma are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden.”

