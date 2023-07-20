20 Slices of Cheese? Burger King Thailand’s New Cheesiest Burger

Burger King Thailand launches a new cheeseburger with 20 slices of American cheese.

The burger is priced at 109 Bhat (approximately ₹250).

The burger has been met with mixed reactions from fans.

In a delightful culinary revelation, Burger King Thailand has sent cheese lovers into a frenzy with their latest creations.

Taking to social media on July 9, the fast-food giant proudly announced the debut of their extraordinary cheeseburger, meticulously crafted to satisfy even the most ardent cheese enthusiasts.

Burger King Thailand’s Facebook post revealed the awe-inspiring masterpiece that awaits burger aficionados: a tantalizing burger boasting an astonishing count of not one, not five, but a mind-boggling 20 slices of delectable American cheese.

This bold move by the renowned chain signals a daring leap into uncharted cheesy territory, destined to captivate taste buds and ignite a cheeseburger revolution.

As cheeseburgers have long been a beloved indulgence, Burger King Thailand’s cheese extravaganza promises an unrivaled experience for those seeking an extra dose of cheesy goodness.

Nestled between two soft buns, the crispy patty harmoniously melds with a cascade of 20 mouthwatering slices of American cheese, ensuring an unparalleled explosion of flavor with every bite.

The announcement has sparked an outpouring of excitement and anticipation among Thai food enthusiasts and cheese fanatics alike. Social media channels have been abuzz with cheesy chatter, as burger lovers eagerly discuss and debate the prospect of embracing such an audaciously cheesy creation.

With its audacious foray into the realm of cheese-centric burgers, Burger King Thailand has once again demonstrated its commitment to pushing culinary boundaries.

As cheese enthusiasts eagerly await the burger’s official release, foodies from across the globe are left wondering if this epic cheeseburger creation will make its way to other Burger King locations, tantalizing taste buds worldwide.

Prepare yourself for a gastronomic adventure like no other as Burger King Thailand raises the bar with its extraordinary cheese-loaded creation.

Get ready to surrender to the ultimate cheesy sensation that promises to redefine the cheeseburger experience as we know it.