27.46-foot tower of wooden blocks collapses in domino effect

Guinness World Records recently shared a captivating video on Twitter showcasing the incredible feat achieved by Benjamin Crouzier and his team.
They set a new world record for toppling the tallest tower ever constructed from wooden toy blocks.
The mesmerizing chain reaction triggered by the tower’s collapse has captured the fascination of viewers worldwide.
For years, people have been drawn to the beauty of domino effects, where one object’s movement sets off a cascading series of falls.
This video is particularly satisfying to watch and might spark inspiration in viewers to explore various arrangements and create their intricate domino patterns.
“Congratulations to Benjamin Crouzier and his team for making the tallest tower out of wooden toy blocks at 27.46 meters inside the Olympia London (UK). The toppling of the tower is super satisfying,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video on Twitter.
In the captivating video, a towering structure made entirely of wooden blocks is revealed, and a countdown can be heard in the background.
As the countdown concludes, a woman initiates the chain reaction by pushing the base of the impressive 27.46 feet tall tower, which was constructed at London’s Olympia London.
Within seconds, the entire tower succumbs to the mesmerizing domino effect, tumbling down in a fascinating display of precision and engineering.
