27.46-foot tower of wooden blocks collapses in domino effect

Benjamin Crouzier and his team set a new world record for toppling the tallest tower.

The tower was 27.46 feet tall and was constructed at London’s Olympia London.

The video of the tower toppling has been viewed over 53,000 times.

Guinness World Records recently shared a captivating video on Twitter showcasing the incredible feat achieved by Benjamin Crouzier and his team.

They set a new world record for toppling the tallest tower ever constructed from wooden toy blocks.

The mesmerizing chain reaction triggered by the tower’s collapse has captured the fascination of viewers worldwide.

For years, people have been drawn to the beauty of domino effects, where one object’s movement sets off a cascading series of falls.

This video is particularly satisfying to watch and might spark inspiration in viewers to explore various arrangements and create their intricate domino patterns.