3 Blocks or 4? This Optical Illusion Will Trick Your Eyes

Optical illusion on Twitter divides users over the number of blocks in the image.

Some see 4 blocks, while others see 3.

The illusion is created by the way the shadows are cast.

A fascinating optical illusion shared on Twitter is causing quite a stir, as users are engaged in a lively debate over the number of blocks present in the image.

These optical illusions have a remarkable ability to deceive our minds, making us question what we see.

Whether it’s images that seem to move despite being still or ones where we must determine the count of squares or shapes, these captivating posts always manage to capture the attention of countless individuals on social media.

This particular illusion, posted by the Twitter account “Crazy Optical Illusion,” showcases an arrangement of blocks meticulously designed to create a perplexing visual challenge that has captivated thousands of viewers.