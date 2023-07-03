3 Blocks or 4? This Optical Illusion Will Trick Your Eyes

Dog’s heroic act saves bunny from cat attack
A fascinating optical illusion shared on Twitter is causing quite a stir, as users are engaged in a lively debate over the number of blocks present in the image.
These optical illusions have a remarkable ability to deceive our minds, making us question what we see.
Whether it’s images that seem to move despite being still or ones where we must determine the count of squares or shapes, these captivating posts always manage to capture the attention of countless individuals on social media.
This particular illusion, posted by the Twitter account “Crazy Optical Illusion,” showcases an arrangement of blocks meticulously designed to create a perplexing visual challenge that has captivated thousands of viewers.
On July 13, a post was shared that has garnered over 43,000 likes since its publication.
Numerous individuals also engaged in the comments, expressing their thoughts and sharing their guesses on the post.
An individual wrote, “Sometimes I see 4, sometimes 3. Depends on the angle I suppose.” A second commented, “It’s 3, this illusion looks tricky at first but you just got to look hard enough to see it.” A third shared, “Wild. These always get me, man. Total mind-benders.” A fourth added, “I’ve been looking at this for 30 minutes now, and I still only see three blocks. Am I doing something wrong?” “I love the fact everyone is confused not knowing what the original image is,” expressed a fifth. What do you think about this optical illusion? How many blocks were you able to see?
