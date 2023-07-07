80-Year-Old Man Claims 60 Years without Sleep

Here is the interesting bizarre news for you! Thai Ngoc, an 80-year-old farmer in Vietnam, has garnered attention for his astonishing claim of not having slept for over six decades. It all began when he contracted a fever as a young man, and ever since, he insists that he has been wide awake without the need for sleep.

Ngoc’s family, friends, and neighbours vouch for the fact that they have never witnessed him sleeping. Despite the lack of sleep, Ngoc maintains a healthy and active lifestyle, carrying out his farming duties like any other individual.

Having tried numerous medications, traditional remedies, and even alcohol to induce sleep, Ngoc has been unable to find relief. While some consider his ability to live without sleep a miracle, sleep experts suggest another possibility. They propose that Ngoc may be experiencing short periods of sleep, known as power naps, without realizing it.

Dr Vikas Wadhwa from Sleep Services Australia explains that some individuals with insomnia struggle to differentiate between being awake and asleep. This phenomenon could explain Ngoc’s ability to function without substantial sleep.

Since Ngoc has declined formal testing and observation by sleep scientists, his claims, along with the accounts of those close to him, remain the sole evidence supporting his extraordinary situation.

While the story of Thai Ngoc continues to captivate the public in Vietnam, the mystery surrounding his ability to live without sleep remains an intriguing subject.

