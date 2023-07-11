Adorable Baby Seal Surfs with Style on Pacific Beach

Beachgoers at Pacific Beach in San Diego were treated to an adorable and heart-melting sight as a baby seal showcased its “surfing skills” by playfully hopping on surfboards and riding the waves. A viral video capturing this delightful moment went viral on Instagram, evoking an outpouring of affectionate reactions.

Digital creator Ed Hartel shared the video on Instagram, featuring the seal named Sammy attempting to catch a wave. Although Sammy didn’t quite succeed, Hartel humorously suggested counting it as a noseride. The seal would frequently haul itself out of the water and remain on a surfboard for several minutes before paddling over to another one. Surfers in the vicinity made sure not to disturb the seal, allowing it to enjoy its surfing adventures undisturbed.

According to the local media, surfers in the area recall a possible shark attack on the baby seal’s mother a week prior. Since then, the baby seal has been frequently spotted swimming near the shore close to Tourmaline Park.

Take a look at the video below:

The video shared a week ago, quickly gained popularity, accumulating over 45,200 views and 2,800 likes on Instagram. Many viewers expressed their adoration for the playful seal in the comments section, captivated by its charm and surfing prowess.

This heartwarming encounter serves as a reminder of the beauty of nature and the joy it brings to people’s lives, even in unexpected and delightful ways.

Check out the responses below:

“Aww! He was ready for it, like he knew!” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “The way he braces himself,” shared another. A third posted, “Sweet little baby.” “OMG! This is amazing,” expressed a fourth. A fifth wrote, “So cute.”

