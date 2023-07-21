Advertisement
Aggressive Mammal Attacks Dinosaur in Dramatic Fossil

Aggressive Mammal Attacks Dinosaur in Dramatic Fossil

A dramatic fossil discovered in northeastern China has astonished scientists, as it depicts an ancient mammal engaging in a daring attack on a plant-eating dinosaur about 125 million years ago.

The fossil showcases the feisty four-legged mammal, Repenomamus robustus, resembling the size of a domestic cat, locked in combat with the two-legged dinosaur Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis, which was about the size of a medium-sized dog.

Traditionally, it was believed that dinosaurs always outmatched their mammalian counterparts, with the former preying on the latter. However, this exceptional finding challenges that notion.

According to paleobiologist Jordan Mallon from the Canadian Museum of Nature, the fossil provides substantial evidence of a smaller mammal preying on a larger dinosaur, offering insight into the more complex Mesozoic food webs than previously thought.

The fossilized scene was discovered in Liaoning Province, known as the “Chinese Pompeii” due to its numerous fossils preserved by volcanic eruptions.

Researchers discounted the possibility of scavenging, as the mammal’s position on top of the dinosaur suggested an attempt to subdue it. The fossil sheds light on the dynamic interactions between ancient mammals and dinosaurs, unveiling a fascinating chapter in the history of prehistoric life.

