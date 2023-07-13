AI Artwork: Global Celebrities Imagined in Pakistan

Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing our world and reshaping our perception of reality. The current trend of AI-generated artwork is capturing attention across social media platforms. One such artist, Saboor Akram, recently shared a series of captivating images depicting global celebrities in Pakistani settings, dressed in traditional attire. Using tools like Photoshop, Midjourney, and Procreate, the artist created stunning visuals that featured renowned figures from the entertainment, sports, and music industries.

The collection showcased Indian and Pakistani stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Babar Azam, Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, and Virat Kohli. Additionally, American TV personalities and Hollywood icons like Kim Kardashian, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Henry Cavill, Zendaya, and Ariana Grande were also beautifully portrayed in traditional Pakistani clothing.

Take a look:

International athletes like Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Roger Federer, and Lewis Hamilton were depicted in the same desi outfits, posing on the streets. Furthermore, popular singers Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Zayn Malik, and The Weeknd are also featured in the artwork, striking poses in urban landscapes.

Take a look:

The final set showcased renowned musicians such as Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, and Selena Gomez. Each celebrity was depicted in unique traditional attire, capturing their individual style and personality.

Take a look:

The artist’s exceptional imagination and hyper-realistic portrayal of these celebrities left viewers in awe, garnering widespread praise for the mesmerizing artwork.

Check out the responses below:

As one of the users wrote, ”Shahruk khan give iron man 1 vibes.”

Another user wrote, ”If only Henry Cavill came to Pakistan hahaha.”

A third person wrote, ”Harry Styles in a kurta is something I didn’t know I needed until now!”, while another said, ”Rihanna looks so majestic.”

A fourth user commented, ”Imagine getting sabzi from Ronaldo,” while a fifth added, ”Lana del ray looks so elegant its ethereal.”

Another wrote, ‘Lots of love from across the border . Only love can heal.”

