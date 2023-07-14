AI Transforms ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ Characters into Barbie World

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has opened up new possibilities for creativity, enabling artists to push the boundaries of their imagination. In a recent artistic endeavour, an AI artist employed AI tools to reimagine the prominent characters from Anurag Kashyap’s film ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ in a Barbie world. The results are surprisingly captivating.

The AI-generated images depict Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character, Faizal Khan, dressed in a pink suit, holding a water gun with a desi touch. Manoj Bajpayee’s Sardar Khan is seen wearing a pink blazer, showcasing his signature style. Huma Qureshi’s Mohsina looks stunning in the Barbie world, while Pankaj Tripathi’s Sultan Qureshi strikes a pose in a stylish yellow jacket. Richa Chadha resembles a Barbie doll in her vibrant, multi-coloured outfit. Piyush Mishra appears dapper in the AI-created image, and Rajkumar Rao’s character, Shamshad, is seen riding a pink scooter in a colourful dress through the streets of Uttar Pradesh. Even director Anurag Kashyap is reimagined in a rainbow-coloured jacket.

The AI artist, Sahid, shared these imaginative creations on Instagram, inviting followers to mention their favourite Wasseypur characters in the comments. The artwork showcases the boundless potential of AI in transforming familiar characters and settings into fresh and unique interpretations.

Reads the caption of the post, “Gangs of Wasseypur Characters in a Barbie World” for the #AImagination Episode 2 with @sahixd.”

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IFP (@ifp.world)

While AI’s influence continues to grow in the creative realm, it is intriguing to witness how these AI-generated artworks capture the attention and fascination of online audiences, spreading like wildfire across the internet.

Check out the responses below:

As one of the users wrote, “Rajkumar Rao is Jubin Nautiyal in Barbies’ world.”

Another user wrote, “Nawaz or ishan kishan.”

A third person wrote, “This is amazing.”

A fourth user commented, “Hahaha osum.”

