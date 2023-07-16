Advertisement
AI Transforms Sonu Sood into a Multiverse Messiah

AI Transforms Sonu Sood into a Multiverse Messiah

Artificial Intelligence is making waves in the art world, pushing the boundaries of creativity and imagination. Recent viral images on the internet showcase AI-generated artworks featuring celebrities in unexpected scenarios. One such instance involves Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was reimagined in a multiverse by an artist using AI tools.

In these captivating images, Sonu Sood takes on various roles beyond acting, including that of a Sadhu in Varanasi, a skilled chef, a triumphant boxer, an animal lover, a Joker, and a fierce warrior. The AI tool used for this project, Midjourney Ai, brought these artistic visions to life.

The images, shared on Instagram by @wild.trance, quickly gained popularity, amassing over 1,500 likes and numerous views. Fans praised the artwork, and the post generated a lot of positive reactions from Sonu’s admirers.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Psycadelic Art (@wild.trance)

This creative fusion of AI and artistic expression showcases the endless possibilities that emerge when technology meets human imagination, delighting art enthusiasts and internet users alike.

Check out the responses below:

“Really amazing prompt work bro, Hats off,” An Insta user said. “You guys work amazing,” second user praised the artist. “All of his looks have come out amazing,” the third user said. “Super Saiyan Sonu Sood , SSSS, NEW FORM,” said that fourth.

