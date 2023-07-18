AI turns Hera Pheri into a Christopher Nolan movie

Artist Sahid SK used AI to reimagine Hera Pheri cast as a part of a movie directed by Christopher Nolan.

The post has garnered over 3,000 likes and sparked a flurry of comments.

Christopher Nolan’s biopic film, “Oppenheimer,” will be released on July 21.

Advertisement

In an unexpected Instagram post, two names that would rarely be mentioned together, Christopher Nolan and Hera Pheri, have been combined.

Known for his intricate and intense thrillers, Nolan’s work stands in stark contrast to the comedic value of the Hera Pheri film franchise.

However, a talented artist has employed artificial intelligence (AI) to envision what a collaboration between the two would look like. The resulting images are astonishing and may surpass any expectations for this unique crossover.