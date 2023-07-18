Advertisement
AI turns Hera Pheri into a Christopher Nolan movie

Articles
  • Artist Sahid SK used AI to reimagine Hera Pheri cast as a part of a movie directed by Christopher Nolan.
  • The post has garnered over 3,000 likes and sparked a flurry of comments.
  • Christopher Nolan’s biopic film, “Oppenheimer,” will be released on July 21.
In an unexpected Instagram post, two names that would rarely be mentioned together, Christopher Nolan and Hera Pheri, have been combined.

Known for his intricate and intense thrillers, Nolan’s work stands in stark contrast to the comedic value of the Hera Pheri film franchise.

However, a talented artist has employed artificial intelligence (AI) to envision what a collaboration between the two would look like. The resulting images are astonishing and may surpass any expectations for this unique crossover.

Artist Sahid SK shared a series of images created using AI to show how the characters played by Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri would look if the third film of the franchise is directed by Christopher Nolan. “Imagine if Christopher Nolan, renowned filmmaker, took charge of directing the highly anticipated third installment of the iconic film series, Hera Pheri, featuring its exceptional ensemble cast,” the artist wrote as he shared the images.

Take a look at the pictures that reimagine Hera Pheri cast as a part of a movie directed by Christopher Nolan:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sahid SK (@sahixd)

Three days have passed since the post was shared, and it has already garnered over 3,000 likes, with the count still increasing.

The share has sparked a flurry of comments from people expressing their thoughts and reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the AI-imagined post involving Christopher Nolan and Hera Pheri:

“Awesome,” praised an Instagram user. “Nolan se nahi ban paayegi aisi masterpiece movie [Can Nolan make such a masterpiece?],” joked another. “Amazing bro,” added a third. “Crazy,” wrote a fourth.

On July 21, theaters will welcome Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited biopic film, “Oppenheimer.” The film delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a renowned theoretical physicist responsible for the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal reunited to film a promotional video for “Hera Phera 3.” However, the commencement date for the actual shooting of the film has yet to be confirmed.

