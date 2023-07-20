AI Turns Sholay into a Hollywood Blockbuster

Test your observation skills by finding the correct puzzle piece
Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 Indian film “Sholay” has achieved unparalleled popularity and iconic status in the country.
The movie resonated with audiences through its unforgettable dialogues, such as “Kitne aadmi the,” which are still deeply ingrained in people’s memories.
The film introduced us to a captivating array of characters, from the dynamic duo of Jai and Veeru, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, to the legendary villain Gabbar Singh played by Amjad Khan.
Sanjeev Kumar portrayed Thakur Baldev Singh, while Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan depicted the female lead roles.
Even after its release in 1975, “Sholay” remains a timeless gem that continues to enthrall audiences of all generations. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, produced by his father GP Sippy, and scripted by the famous duo Salim-Javed, the film skillfully blends action, drama, romance, and comedy, resulting in an unforgettable cinematic masterpiece.
With an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Amjad Khan, the film stands as an emblematic Bollywood classic. However, a fascinating concept emerges when one ponders what the film would have been like if it were made in Hollywood.
An AI artist has envisioned precisely that, and the outcomes are sure to leave you amazed.
In the Reddit community ‘r/bollywoodmemes,’ a user named ‘ShadyKaran’ shared a video with the caption, “What if Sholay was made in Hollywood?” The AI-generated video intriguingly casts Robert De Niro as Jai, Al Pacino as Veeru, Julia Roberts as Basanti, Anthony Hopkins as Gabbar Singh, and Kevin Spacey as Thakur Baldev Singh.
The creative reimagining of the iconic Bollywood film has sparked curiosity and interest among the community members.
What If Sholay Was Made In Hollywood
by u/ShadyKaran in bollywoodmemes
Three days ago, the video was shared on the Reddit community ‘r/bollywoodmemes,’ and it has garnered an impressive response of over 500 upvotes. Furthermore, numerous users engaged in the discussion by sharing their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.
The AI-generated content, featuring Hollywood actors in the roles of Sholay’s beloved characters, sparked lively interactions among the community members.
“Brilliantly made,” posted a Redditor. Another added, “Great imagination and work.” A third expressed, “This is the worst casting call of all time. Switch Robert to Veeru. Robert Redford to Jai. Julia was a kid when Sholay came out. It would’ve been Barbara Streisand or Faye Dunnaway. Marlon Brando as Gabbar. Albert Finney as Thakur.” “This is so spot on characterization & casting. Epic. Wish it had audio,” shared a fourth. A fifth joined, “Man, this is so good.” “Original cast is still lit,” wrote a sixth. What are your thoughts on this AI-generated video?
