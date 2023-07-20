AI Turns Sholay into a Hollywood Blockbuster

Advertisement AI artist imagines a Hollywood remake of the classic Bollywood film Sholay.

Video sparks lively discussion among community members with some praising the casting while others criticizing it.

The video has garnered over 500 upvotes and numerous comments on Reddit.

Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 Indian film “Sholay” has achieved unparalleled popularity and iconic status in the country.

The movie resonated with audiences through its unforgettable dialogues, such as “Kitne aadmi the,” which are still deeply ingrained in people’s memories.

Advertisement

The film introduced us to a captivating array of characters, from the dynamic duo of Jai and Veeru, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, to the legendary villain Gabbar Singh played by Amjad Khan.

Sanjeev Kumar portrayed Thakur Baldev Singh, while Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan depicted the female lead roles.

Even after its release in 1975, “Sholay” remains a timeless gem that continues to enthrall audiences of all generations. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, produced by his father GP Sippy, and scripted by the famous duo Salim-Javed, the film skillfully blends action, drama, romance, and comedy, resulting in an unforgettable cinematic masterpiece.

With an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Amjad Khan, the film stands as an emblematic Bollywood classic. However, a fascinating concept emerges when one ponders what the film would have been like if it were made in Hollywood.

An AI artist has envisioned precisely that, and the outcomes are sure to leave you amazed.