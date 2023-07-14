AI-Written Cover Letter Fails, Leaves Applicant Embarrassed

A recent incident involving a job seeker named Akhil has highlighted the pitfalls of relying on artificial intelligence to craft a cover letter. In an attempt to save time and effort, Akhil used an AI tool to generate his cover letter but inadvertently left in some technical placeholder words, resulting in an embarrassing blunder.

The cover letter included a phrase that read, “I really love what [company name,fallback=] does and would love to be a part of it,” This clear indication of a technical placeholder revealed that the text was not an original composition but had been copied from another source.

The embarrassing mishap came to light when a Twitter user named Leo shared a screenshot of the cover letter, captioning it with a playful message: “Hi, IIT graduate Akhil. Your code didn’t work. Sincerely, [companyName,fallback=].”

Leo’s tweet playfully mocked the inclusion of technical code in a cover letter meant to showcase Akhil’s qualifications and enthusiasm for the company.

Take a look at the post:

Advertisement

Hi, IIT graduate Akhil Your code didn’t work. Sincerely, [companyName,fallback=] pic.twitter.com/18vc0CnQkK Advertisement — Leo (@4eo) July 13, 2023

The incident sparked discussion online about the role and value of cover letters in job applications, as well as the potential risks of relying solely on AI-generated content. It serves as a reminder that while technology can be helpful, it is essential to carefully review and personalize any AI-generated content to avoid such embarrassing situations.

Check out the responses below:

“I recently came across an app promising to write cover letters on my behalf so that my application could reach hundreds of employers in a day. Isn’t that unethical?” asked one user in the comment section.

“It depends on the job market and the industry. If you’re in an industry where you can’t get an interview unless you apply to dozens of places, I don’t blame people for trying to make things easier for themselves. Less forgivable in an easier industry with a thriving job market,” wrote a user in reply.

Advertisement

Also Read Man creative Google resume stuns the web Resumes are regarded as one of the most crucial documents when applying...