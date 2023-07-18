AI-Written Cover Letter Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

AI chatbots can be convenient, but they can also lead to embarrassing situations if not used properly.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of a job cover letter that neglected to mention the company’s name.

The writer of the cover letter was an “IIT Graduate” and the mistake made them look foolish.

Advertisement

Artificial intelligence chatbots like Google’s Bard and Open AI’s ChatGPT have undoubtedly brought convenience to people’s lives.

However, they are not without their problems. One notable issue arises when individuals utilize these chatbots to write emails, assignments, or cover letters but fail to thoroughly review the generated responses, leading to embarrassing situations.

A recent incident highlighted this concern when a Twitter user, Leo (@4eo), shared a screenshot of a job cover letter. In this particular cover letter, the writer neglected to mention the company’s name and left the placeholder “[companyName,fallback=]” unchanged.

This blunder inadvertently exposed the fact that the individual was using an automated template for their cover letter. What made this mistake, even more, cringe-worthy was the claim that the writer was an “IIT Graduate,” adding to the embarrassment of the situation.