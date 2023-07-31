Air Hostess Catches MS Dhoni Napping on Flight, Internet Buzzing

MS Dhoni’s in-flight nap video goes viral on Twitter, shared by “Chakri Dhoni”.

The video garners over one lakh views and 4,400 likes, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Some find the clip adorable, while others criticize the air hostess for invading Dhoni’s privacy.

MS Dhoni, the former India captain who recently guided Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, is currently enjoying some well-deserved time off the cricket field.

However, his latest in-flight moments have stirred significant buzz among fans.

First, a video of him engrossed in playing Candy Crush on his tablet went viral, and now another clip has surfaced, capturing him in a more relaxed state – taking a nap during the flight.

The video, shared by a Twitter account called “Chakri Dhoni,” sparked a mix of reactions from fans.

Some found it utterly adorable to witness the cricketer in such a tranquil moment, accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Singh.

However, not everyone was pleased with the situation, as criticism emerged towards the air hostess who seemed to capture the footage without Dhoni’s knowledge or consent, raising concerns about privacy invasion.

As fans continue to share their opinions online, one thing remains evident – MS. Dhoni’s popularity transcends the cricket field, making every aspect of his life a topic of public interest and discussion.

Watch the video that captures MS Dhoni sleeping aboard a flight below:

Cutest video of the day ❤️🫶#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/7uSSJepSgM Advertisement — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhoni17) July 29, 2023 Advertisement Posted on July 29 on Twitter, the video featuring MS Dhoni taking a nap during a flight has rapidly gained traction, amassing over one lakh views and counting. With more than 4,400 likes and a deluge of comments, the clip has ignited diverse reactions among Twitter users. While some users found the video endearing and adorable, others were critical of the air hostess, arguing that she intruded on MS Dhoni's privacy by recording the moment without his consent. The debate continues as the video continues to make waves on social media. Advertisement Here's how people reacted to the video featuring MS Dhoni taking a much-needed nap on a flight: Advertisement "Can somebody please instruct and enlighten the Air Hostess to be more professional and not intrude on their privacy?" wrote a Twitter user. Another added, "That's invading a person's privacy." "She's invading the privacy of Dhoni and his wife, totally wrong," expressed a third. A fourth expressed, "Um. This isn't right." "Next time you see him on a flight, request him. I am sure he won't deny," commented a fifth. An individual wrote, "Really cute. I know they also enjoy their work. Don't have to be too hard on them. I feel if she would have just asked him, he would have surely posed for a pic. That man is a legendary gentleman. C'mon girl! Yet I found it cute." "Love her childish behavior. If I would be in her place I also would have done like this," added another. A third expressed, "Nothing wrong in her actions. After all, she is a fan of MSD." What are your thoughts on this video? Did you find this video cute or an invasion of MS Dhoni's privacy?