Alligator Sighting in Pennsylvania Creek

Upper Darby, Pennsylvania – Local authorities were alerted to an unusual sight when an alligator was spotted swimming in Darby Creek at Penn Pines Park near Providence Road. The Upper Darby police confirmed the sighting of the two-foot reptile and promptly took action.

Upon receiving the report, the Pennsylvania Game Commission was immediately summoned to the scene. However, before their arrival, the agile alligator swam away, heading in the direction of Yeadon. Eyewitnesses reported that an individual wearing a mask managed to capture the reptile from the creek on the Yeadon side.

This incident isn’t the first of its kind in the region. In 2018, a three-foot alligator was extracted from Darby Creek in Prospect Park. Authorities believe the previous alligator was an abandoned pet and subsequently found a new home at an aquarium.

Police are currently investigating the origins of the latest alligator sighting and urging residents to remain cautious. While alligators are not native to Pennsylvania, it is not uncommon for exotic animals to be illegally kept as pets and released into the wild when they become too difficult to handle.

Authorities are advising the public to report any further sightings and reminding everyone to keep a safe distance from potentially dangerous wildlife.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

Also Read Viral Video: Alligator bending a fence in Florida shocks the netizens A large alligator attempted to cross a barrier and reach the other...