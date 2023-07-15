Amazon customer orders 90K INR lens, gets quinoa seeds

Amazon customer demands answers after receiving quinoa seeds instead of the camera lens

Arun Kumar Meher recently had an unfortunate experience while ordering a camera lens worth Rs 90,000 from Amazon.

On July 5, he placed the order for a Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens and received the package the following day. However, upon opening the box, he was taken aback.

Allegedly, the box had already been opened, and to his surprise, instead of the camera lens, it contained packets of quinoa seeds.

To support his claim, he shared a few photos displaying the quinoa seeds that were mistakenly packaged in the lens box.

“Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, and they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap,” Meher tweeted.