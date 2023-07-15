Amazon customer orders 90K INR lens, gets quinoa seeds

Florida Hunters Capture Record-Breaking 19-Feet Python
Arun Kumar Meher recently had an unfortunate experience while ordering a camera lens worth Rs 90,000 from Amazon.
On July 5, he placed the order for a Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens and received the package the following day. However, upon opening the box, he was taken aback.
Allegedly, the box had already been opened, and to his surprise, instead of the camera lens, it contained packets of quinoa seeds.
To support his claim, he shared a few photos displaying the quinoa seeds that were mistakenly packaged in the lens box.
“Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, and they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap,” Meher tweeted.
“@amazonIN @amazon is saying they are investigating the case, but how come this happened in the first place. This is totally unacceptable, please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money,” he wrote in another tweet.
“@Flipkart is best. I bought my laptop and mobile from @Flipkart and they are facilitating open-box delivery. The delivery boy opened the box in front of me and made sure everything was all right and in intact condition. I never faced any problem in its services,” a user shared his experience.
“I think that this should be standard in case of high value items. Amazon doesn’t allow opening the box until the delivery has been taken by customer. After which it is the customer’s headache if the product has some issues. On top of that, their return policy is weird. I had a scenario where I also had to return a high-value camera. Now, when the person came to take the return, their checklist required a camera case to be returned alongside. The challenge? That product doesn’t ship with a camera case. So, the return wasn’t processed. Anyway, they did make everything alright in the end, but it was a frustrating multi-week exercise which required escalation to their executive customer support system to get resolved!” another user shared.
“Same happened to me last year. Ordered a sigma 150-600 lens. They didn’t even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine,” said another netizen.
