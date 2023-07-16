Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ancient Discovery: Condor’s Passageway Found in Peru Temple

Ancient Discovery: Condor’s Passageway Found in Peru Temple

Articles
Advertisement
Ancient Discovery: Condor’s Passageway Found in Peru Temple

Ancient Discovery: Condor’s Passageway Found in Peru Temple

Advertisement

In a remarkable discovery, archaeologists in Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old sealed corridor dubbed “the condor’s passageway” within the Chavin de Huantar archaeological site. The temple complex, associated with the ancient Chavin culture, is located around 190 miles northeast of Lima.

The Chavin civilization thrived from 1,500 to 550 B.C., known for their advanced art featuring depictions of birds and felines. The recent findings shed light on a southern portion of the temple that had remained sealed due to structural weaknesses, offering a glimpse into the early days of the Chavin culture.

Lead archaeologist John Rick of Stanford University expressed excitement about the well-preserved site, describing it as “frozen in time.” Among the artefacts discovered in the passageway was a large ceramic piece adorned with what appears to be a condor’s head and wings. The condor held significant symbolism, representing power and prosperity in ancient Andean cultures.

The temple complex, with its terraces and network of passageways, is yet to be fully excavated, presenting further opportunities for astonishing revelations. Chavin de Huantar was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985, cementing its importance in unravelling the mysteries of Peru’s rich ancient history.

Also Read

Thai Temple-Inspired Ice Cream Delights Tourists
Thai Temple-Inspired Ice Cream Delights Tourists

Visitors to Thailand's renowned Temple of Dawn, also known as Wat Arun,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story