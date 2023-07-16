Ancient Discovery: Condor’s Passageway Found in Peru Temple

In a remarkable discovery, archaeologists in Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old sealed corridor dubbed “the condor’s passageway” within the Chavin de Huantar archaeological site. The temple complex, associated with the ancient Chavin culture, is located around 190 miles northeast of Lima.

The Chavin civilization thrived from 1,500 to 550 B.C., known for their advanced art featuring depictions of birds and felines. The recent findings shed light on a southern portion of the temple that had remained sealed due to structural weaknesses, offering a glimpse into the early days of the Chavin culture.

Lead archaeologist John Rick of Stanford University expressed excitement about the well-preserved site, describing it as “frozen in time.” Among the artefacts discovered in the passageway was a large ceramic piece adorned with what appears to be a condor’s head and wings. The condor held significant symbolism, representing power and prosperity in ancient Andean cultures.

The temple complex, with its terraces and network of passageways, is yet to be fully excavated, presenting further opportunities for astonishing revelations. Chavin de Huantar was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985, cementing its importance in unravelling the mysteries of Peru’s rich ancient history.

