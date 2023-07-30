Ancient Roman Cargo Ship Wreck Found Off Coast of Rome

Italy’s Carabinieri police art squad has made a fascinating discovery – the wreck of an ancient Roman cargo ship dating back over 2,000 years. The ship was located on a sandy seabed near the port of Civitavecchia, approximately 80 kilometres (50 miles) northwest of Rome, at a depth of about 160 meters (525 feet).

Estimated to be more than 20 meters long, the vessel hails from the 1st or 2nd century BC and was carrying hundreds of mostly intact amphorae, which are ancient Roman jars. This exceptional find sheds light on the perils these Roman ships faced while attempting to reach the coast and provides insights into the historical maritime trading routes.

The discovery was made using a remotely operated robot, capturing footage of the well-preserved cargo and the shipwreck. However, it remains uncertain if there are plans to recover the artifacts and cargo from the sea’s depths. This remarkable find offers a glimpse into ancient seafaring and trade, adding valuable insights to the history of the Roman civilization.

