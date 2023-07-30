Advertisement
Antarctica’s Pyramid Mountain Sparks Conspiracy Theories

Articles
For the past seven years, a pyramid-shaped peak in Antarctica’s Ellsworth Mountain range has been at the centre of various conspiracy theories involving aliens and ancient civilizations. Satellite images of the mountain, resembling the design of Egyptian pyramids, surfaced online in 2016, triggering a flurry of speculations.

Some theorists suggested that an ancient civilization built the pyramid 10,000 years ago during a warmer period in Antarctica’s history, while others believed it was the handiwork of extraterrestrial beings. However, geologists have a different explanation.

Experts assert that the pyramid shape is a natural occurrence, and such pyramidal peaks are common in glaciated areas. The phenomenon, known as a ‘pyramidal peaked mountain,’ is formed due to the convergence of glaciers on the sides of existing landmasses.

Despite scientific explanations, online conspiracy theories continue to thrive, using the same images that went viral years ago. While there are other similarly-shaped mountains worldwide, the allure of the ‘mysterious’ pyramid in Antarctica remains an enduring enigma for some.

Also Read

‘Surprising’ ancient Egyptian mummy ingredients discovered
‘Surprising’ ancient Egyptian mummy ingredients discovered

The Ancient Egyptians created a remarkable procedure for embalming corpses. Researchers discovered...

