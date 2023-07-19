Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed “Chaiwala”, opens café in London

Cat’s Violent Reaction to Lookalike Toy Goes Viral
Arshad Khan, widely known as the “Pakistani Chaiwala,” experienced a life-changing transformation thanks to the power of social media.
In 2016, a photograph of him taken by photographer Jiah Ali went viral, propelling him into the spotlight almost overnight.
This newfound fame brought him numerous opportunities, including modeling contracts and even an appearance in a music video.
From that point forward, Arshad Khan’s journey took an upward trajectory. In 2020, he established Chai Café in Islamabad, which turned out to be a remarkable success.
Building on this accomplishment, he expanded his business by opening three additional outlets, two in Lahore and one in Murree.
Not content with confining his success to Pakistan, Arshad Khan ventured into international territory by inaugurating a Chai Café on Ilford Lane in East London.
This move marked another significant milestone in his career, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and determination to reach new horizons.
“Indulge in the authentic flavors of real, fresh Karak Chai, brewed with love and tradition. No artificial shortcuts here, just the genuine goodness of a ladle-brewed delight. Step into Cafe Chaiwala and savor Arshad Khan’s true chai recipes served in beautifully hand-painted clay pots( yes! You can take them home too,” reads the caption of a photo posted on the Instagram page called @chaiwalauk_ak.
For his inaugural Chai Café, Khan decided to give it a fitting name, calling it Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop.
In an interview, he explained the reason behind the unique name. “A lot of people have told me to remove ‘chaiwala’ from the name, however, I refused because this is my identity,” he said.
