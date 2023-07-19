Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed “Chaiwala”, opens café in London

Arshad Khan, the Pakistani Chaiwala, became famous in 2016 thanks to a viral photo.

He has since opened Chai Cafés in Islamabad, Lahore, and Murree.

His latest venture is Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop in East London.

Arshad Khan, widely known as the “Pakistani Chaiwala,” experienced a life-changing transformation thanks to the power of social media.

In 2016, a photograph of him taken by photographer Jiah Ali went viral, propelling him into the spotlight almost overnight.

This newfound fame brought him numerous opportunities, including modeling contracts and even an appearance in a music video.

From that point forward, Arshad Khan’s journey took an upward trajectory. In 2020, he established Chai Café in Islamabad, which turned out to be a remarkable success.

Building on this accomplishment, he expanded his business by opening three additional outlets, two in Lahore and one in Murree.

Not content with confining his success to Pakistan, Arshad Khan ventured into international territory by inaugurating a Chai Café on Ilford Lane in East London.

This move marked another significant milestone in his career, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and determination to reach new horizons.