Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed “Chaiwala”, opens café in London

Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed “Chaiwala”, opens café in London

Articles
Advertisement
Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed “Chaiwala”, opens café in London
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Arshad Khan, the Pakistani Chaiwala, became famous in 2016 thanks to a viral photo.
  • He has since opened Chai Cafés in Islamabad, Lahore, and Murree.
  • His latest venture is Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop in East London.
Advertisement

Arshad Khan, widely known as the “Pakistani Chaiwala,” experienced a life-changing transformation thanks to the power of social media.

In 2016, a photograph of him taken by photographer Jiah Ali went viral, propelling him into the spotlight almost overnight.

This newfound fame brought him numerous opportunities, including modeling contracts and even an appearance in a music video.

From that point forward, Arshad Khan’s journey took an upward trajectory. In 2020, he established Chai Café in Islamabad, which turned out to be a remarkable success.

Building on this accomplishment, he expanded his business by opening three additional outlets, two in Lahore and one in Murree.

Not content with confining his success to Pakistan, Arshad Khan ventured into international territory by inaugurating a Chai Café on Ilford Lane in East London.

Advertisement

This move marked another significant milestone in his career, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and determination to reach new horizons.

Advertisement

“Indulge in the authentic flavors of real, fresh Karak Chai, brewed with love and tradition. No artificial shortcuts here, just the genuine goodness of a ladle-brewed delight. Step into Cafe Chaiwala and savor Arshad Khan’s true chai recipes served in beautifully hand-painted clay pots( yes! You can take them home too,” reads the caption of a photo posted on the Instagram page called @chaiwalauk_ak.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Cafe Chaiwala Arshad Khan® (@chaiwalauk_ak)

Advertisement

Advertisement

For his inaugural Chai Café, Khan decided to give it a fitting name, calling it Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop.

In an interview, he explained the reason behind the unique name. “A lot of people have told me to remove ‘chaiwala’ from the name, however, I refused because this is my identity,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
According to a report, Khan plans to visit London soon. “My visit is being planned and I would love to brew tea for my loving fans. I have received thousands of requests for a London visit. Our first international Chai shop is now open on Ilford Lane and the response is massive already. With the Durrani brothers, we decided to start from Ilford Lane due to the fact that it’s home to a large number of Pakistanis and Indians who love Chai. I will be in London soon in person,” he was quoted as saying.

Also Read

Cat’s Violent Reaction to Lookalike Toy Goes Viral
Cat’s Violent Reaction to Lookalike Toy Goes Viral

Ginger cat exhibits signs of jealousy when the owner cuddles a stuffed...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story