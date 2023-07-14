Advertisement
Athlete Shatters World Record with 3,249 Pushups in One Hour

Athlete Shatters World Record with 3,249 Pushups in One Hour

Daniel Scali, a 30-year-old fitness enthusiast from Australia, has regained his Guinness World Records title by successfully completing 3,249 pushups within a single hour. Scali had previously set the record in April 2022 with 3,182 pushups, but it was surpassed by fellow Australian Lucas Helmke’s 3,206 pushups in November 2022.

Scali attributed his success in breaking the record to the intense training he underwent, which included incorporating burpees into his routine. These workouts not only enhanced his overall fitness but also helped him cope with the constant pain in his left arm. Scali has been dealing with complex regional pain syndrome, a condition resulting from a severe arm fracture he suffered at the age of 12.

Explaining his condition, Scali mentioned, “It’s the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, so anything like soft touch, movement, wind, water, will cause me pain.” Despite the persistent pain, Scali persevered and demonstrated incredible resilience during his record-breaking attempt.

Looking ahead, Scali now aims to recapture another record that he previously held – the longest time in an abdominal plank position. With his determination and commitment, there is no doubt that Scali will continue to push his physical boundaries and inspire others in the world of fitness.

Take a look at the video below:

