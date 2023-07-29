Australian Lake Surprises with Fur Seal Discovery

Marine rescuers in Australia are puzzled by the discovery of a fur seal in Lake Orr, located more than 9 miles away from the ocean in Queensland’s Gold Coast area. The seal was found healthy and monitored by Sea World’s team, but concerns arise due to the lake’s shark-infested waters, making it unsuitable for the animal’s long-term residence.

SeaWorld officials are working with authorities to decide on a plan to relocate the seal safely. Mitchell Leroy, Sea World’s curator of mammals and birds, is investigating how the seal managed to end up so far from its natural habitat. Possible scenarios include the seal navigating through a weir and small footbridge or even traversing a drain system and climbing over a fence to reach the lake.

Remarkably, the seal seems to be aware of the presence of bull sharks in the lake and is staying close to the shallows. As the investigation continues, marine experts are determined to ensure the seal’s well-being by returning it to its appropriate ocean habitat.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read Watch: A baby fur seal rescued from across a road in California Police in California reacted to complaints of an injured "otter" and discovered...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.