Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Australian Sailor and Dog Rescued After 3-Month Ordeal at Sea

Australian Sailor and Dog Rescued After 3-Month Ordeal at Sea

Articles
Advertisement
Australian Sailor and Dog Rescued After 3-Month Ordeal at Sea
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Australian sailor and dog rescued after 3 months adrift at sea.
  • They were found 1200 miles from land.
  • The crew of the tuna boat provided them with medical attention, food, and hydration.
Advertisement

A Mexican tuna boat from the Grupomar fleet rescued an Australian sailor, Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, and his dog Bella after they had been adrift at sea for three months.

The boat found them in the Pacific, approximately 1200 miles (1900 kilometers) from land. Shaddock and Bella were in a vulnerable condition, lacking provisions and shelter.

The crew of the tuna boat provided them with medical attention, food, and hydration. The specific date of the rescue and the start date of Shaddock’s voyage were not disclosed by Grupomar.

Captain Oscar Meza Oregón was leading the tuna boat, which was scheduled to reach the port of Manzanillo on the Pacific coast, carrying Shaddock and Bella.

Antonio Suárez Gutiérrez, the founder and president of Grupomar, expressed pride in his crew for their humanity and for saving someone’s life.

Shaddock shared that he and Bella survived on raw fish and rainwater after a storm damaged their vessel and destroyed its electronics.

Advertisement

Also Read

Indian, Pakistani friends reunite in London after 31 years
Indian, Pakistani friends reunite in London after 31 years

Indian and Pakistani friends who met at Cambridge reunited in London after...

Advertisement

“I’ve been through a very difficult ordeal at sea and I’m just needing rest and good food because I’ve been alone at sea a long time,” a thin and bearded Shaddock said in a video broadcast by Nine on Sunday night Australian time.

“Otherwise, I’m in very good health,” Shaddock added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story