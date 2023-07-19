Australian Sailor and Dog Rescued After 3-Month Ordeal at Sea

Australian sailor and dog rescued after 3 months adrift at sea.

They were found 1200 miles from land.

The crew of the tuna boat provided them with medical attention, food, and hydration.

Advertisement

A Mexican tuna boat from the Grupomar fleet rescued an Australian sailor, Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, and his dog Bella after they had been adrift at sea for three months.

The boat found them in the Pacific, approximately 1200 miles (1900 kilometers) from land. Shaddock and Bella were in a vulnerable condition, lacking provisions and shelter.

The crew of the tuna boat provided them with medical attention, food, and hydration. The specific date of the rescue and the start date of Shaddock’s voyage were not disclosed by Grupomar.

Captain Oscar Meza Oregón was leading the tuna boat, which was scheduled to reach the port of Manzanillo on the Pacific coast, carrying Shaddock and Bella.

Antonio Suárez Gutiérrez, the founder and president of Grupomar, expressed pride in his crew for their humanity and for saving someone’s life.

Shaddock shared that he and Bella survived on raw fish and rainwater after a storm damaged their vessel and destroyed its electronics.

Advertisement