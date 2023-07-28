Baby Panda Seeks Hug After Fall, Internet Melts

The internet is once again in awe of the pure and heartwarming bond between animals and their caretakers, as a viral video of a baby panda seeking a motherly hug has taken social media by storm.

Pandas have always been among the top contenders for the title of the cutest animal, and this video proves why. In the clip shared on Instagram by @theexoticidiot, the adorable baby panda accidentally falls, prompting its caring caretaker to rush to its aid. What happens next is nothing short of magical – the baby panda lovingly embraces the caretaker, who reciprocates the affection by gently caressing its back.

The video’s charm has touched the hearts of viewers worldwide, and within a few days, it has garnered an astounding 5 lakh views and 458K likes.

Take a look at the post below:

Netizens were quick to react, filling the comment section with laughter and love. The video’s infectious cuteness has brought joy to many, reminding us of the unbreakable bond shared not only between humans but also between animals and their devoted caregivers.

Once again, animals prove that love knows no boundaries, and their innocent actions continue to bring smiles to our faces, making the world a happier place.

Check out the responses below:

“The pandas are falling over on purpose just to get hugs,” a user commented. “I’m gonna try this and see if it works for me.” Another said. “Can’t get much cuter than that!!” the third user wrote.

“Ok now I wanna quit my full-time job & wanna be a Panda Nanny,” another said.

“When will we realize pandas are actively trying to go extinct and our efforts to save them are. Not appreciated,” a user commented. “Are we just not going to talk about how the last video is literally a stuffed animal,” another said.

